Dexter Waddleton HALTOM CITY--Dexter Waddleton was born Aug. 13, 1961, in Big Sandy, Texas, to Dester Waddleton and Lillie Taylor-Waddleton. On Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, Dexter heard the call of his Master, saying, "Come unto me all that are heavy laden, and I will give thee rest," and he took His hand. SERVICE: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at Serenity Funerals & Cremations. Dexter is now reunited with his father, Dester Waddleton; grandparents, Marvin and Ozella Waddleton, Fred and Ruby Taylor; and sister, Della Waddleton Daniels. SURVIVORS: Cherished memories are left in the hearts of his wife, Helen Waddleton; mother, Lillie Waddleton; brother, Silvester Waddleton; brother-in-law, Tommy Daniels; niece, Brieana Jenkins; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, family, and friends.