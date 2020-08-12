1/1
Dexter Waddleton
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dexter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dexter Waddleton HALTOM CITY--Dexter Waddleton was born Aug. 13, 1961, in Big Sandy, Texas, to Dester Waddleton and Lillie Taylor-Waddleton. On Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, Dexter heard the call of his Master, saying, "Come unto me all that are heavy laden, and I will give thee rest," and he took His hand. SERVICE: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at Serenity Funerals & Cremations. Dexter is now reunited with his father, Dester Waddleton; grandparents, Marvin and Ozella Waddleton, Fred and Ruby Taylor; and sister, Della Waddleton Daniels. SURVIVORS: Cherished memories are left in the hearts of his wife, Helen Waddleton; mother, Lillie Waddleton; brother, Silvester Waddleton; brother-in-law, Tommy Daniels; niece, Brieana Jenkins; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, family, and friends.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Service
01:00 PM
Serenity Funerals & Cremations
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Serenity Funerals & Cremations
4725 Vermont Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76115
(817) 207-0086
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved