Dexter Yuen Choy Chang BEDFORD--Dexter Yuen Choy Chang passed away at age 77 on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, in Bedford, Texas. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Dexter's celebration of life will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, at Dido United Methodist Church, 5570 Dido Hicks Road, Fort Worth, Texas, 76179. His cremated remains will be returned to Hawaii at a later date. Dexter was born Oct. 2, 1941, in Honolulu, Hawaii. He was the only son of Edward K.B. and Dorothy L.Y. Chang. He was the loving husband of his wife, Sharon L. Perreira Cabana, for 38 years. Dexter graduated from Roosevelt High School, class of 1959, in Honolulu, Hawaii, and was employed by GTE/Verizon for 33 years and retired in 2001. Dexter enjoyed many years of playing tennis and as a tennis instructor for Kailua Parks and Recreation. He also loved hunting, fishing and traveling through 50 states in the USA, Canada, Cuba, Mexico, and several countries in Asia and Europe. Dexter was preceded in death by his parents, Edward K.B. and Dorothy L.Y. Chang. SURVIVORS: His beloved wife, Sharon; children, Wendell K.B. Chang, Lisa Knutson (Kimo); stepchildren, Travis G.K. Cabana (Jackie) and Shawna-Lynn U. Smith, and Hanai son, Dana Mokiao; grandchildren, Jenny and Wayne Chang, Cody, Ryan and Kyle Knutson, Lani, Kalei, and Kea Cabana, Shavon, Maggie and JP Smith; sister, Dyanne Chang of Westport, Conn.; numerous nieces and nephews. His memory will live on forever in our hearts! NEPTUNE SOCIETY OF DFW North Richland Hills, 817-838-5100 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries

