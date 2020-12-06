1/1
Dian Willard
1935 - 2020
Dian Willard
March 3, 1935 - December 4, 2020
Arlington, Texas - Dian Suitt Willard, 85, of Arlington, passed on Friday, December 4, 2020 in at her home.
Graveside services: 2 p.m. Monday, December 7, 2020 at the East Memorial Cemetery in Stephenville. Visitation: 1 p.m. Monday before the service at Stephenville Funeral Home.
Dian was born March 3, 1935, to the late Perry Lawrence and Pauline Hale Suitt in Stephenville, Texas. She married Guy Edgar Willard on April 17, 1954 in Fort Worth, and together they raised three children. Dian worked as a District Secretary for the Employers General Insurance Group in Dallas and Arlington, Texas for 18 years.
Survivors include her husband of 66 years, Guy E. Willard of Arlington; daughter, Cynthia Eve Anich and husband Philip of Mesquite; daughter-in-law, Christal Willard of Fort Worth; seven grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Perry and Pauline Suitt; son, Guy E. Willard, Jr; daughter, Paula Lucille Hash; brother, Perry L. Suitt, II; and a sister, Donna Riley.
Memorials may be made to the Mayfield Road Baptist Church, Contributions 1701 E Mayfield Road Arlington, TX 76014. www.mayfieldroadbaptistchurch.org


Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Stephenville Funeral Home - Stephenville
DEC
7
Graveside service
02:00 PM
East Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Stephenville Funeral Home - Stephenville
120 West South Loop
Stephenville, TX 76401
(254) 965-3161
Memories & Condolences
December 6, 2020
Mrs. Willard was almost like a second mom to me when Cindy and I met in the 3rd grade. She was always kind, wise and beautiful. My thoughts and prayers go to the family for this tremendous loss.
Gleda Griffin
Friend
