Dian Willard
March 3, 1935 - December 4, 2020
Arlington, Texas - Dian Suitt Willard, 85, of Arlington, passed on Friday, December 4, 2020 in at her home.
Graveside services: 2 p.m. Monday, December 7, 2020 at the East Memorial Cemetery in Stephenville. Visitation: 1 p.m. Monday before the service at Stephenville Funeral Home.
Dian was born March 3, 1935, to the late Perry Lawrence and Pauline Hale Suitt in Stephenville, Texas. She married Guy Edgar Willard on April 17, 1954 in Fort Worth, and together they raised three children. Dian worked as a District Secretary for the Employers General Insurance Group in Dallas and Arlington, Texas for 18 years.
Survivors include her husband of 66 years, Guy E. Willard of Arlington; daughter, Cynthia Eve Anich and husband Philip of Mesquite; daughter-in-law, Christal Willard of Fort Worth; seven grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Perry and Pauline Suitt; son, Guy E. Willard, Jr; daughter, Paula Lucille Hash; brother, Perry L. Suitt, II; and a sister, Donna Riley.
Memorials may be made to the Mayfield Road Baptist Church, Contributions 1701 E Mayfield Road Arlington, TX 76014. www.mayfieldroadbaptistchurch.org