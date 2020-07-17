Diana Tingley MANSFIELD -- Diana Kay "Memaw" Tingley, 63, Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, passed away on July 14, 2020. MEMORIAL SERVICES: 10 Am Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Skyvue Victoria Chapel. Diana was preceded in death by her parents, Morris and Juanita Pistokache, brothers, Ric, Larry and Morris Jr. Pistokache; sister in law, Linda Pistokache; great granddaughter, Te'a Marie Brook. SURVIVORS: husband, David Tingley; children, Sonya White, David Tingley Jr. and wife Amanda, Yolanda Tingley, Brandy Crafton and Mandy Gunther; 12 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren and one on the way.