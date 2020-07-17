1/1
Diana Kay "Memaw" Tingley
{ "" }
Diana Tingley MANSFIELD -- Diana Kay "Memaw" Tingley, 63, Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, passed away on July 14, 2020. MEMORIAL SERVICES: 10 Am Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Skyvue Victoria Chapel. Diana was preceded in death by her parents, Morris and Juanita Pistokache, brothers, Ric, Larry and Morris Jr. Pistokache; sister in law, Linda Pistokache; great granddaughter, Te'a Marie Brook. SURVIVORS: husband, David Tingley; children, Sonya White, David Tingley Jr. and wife Amanda, Yolanda Tingley, Brandy Crafton and Mandy Gunther; 12 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren and one on the way.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Skyvue Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Skyvue Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
7220 Rendon Bloodworth Road
Mansfield, TX 76063
(817) 478-6955
