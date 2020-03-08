|
Diane M. Lucas Lambert FORT WORTH--Diane M. Lucas Lambert passed with peace and grace on Sunday, March 1, 2020. She was 66 years strong. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Diane wished to be cremated so a celebration of life will be scheduled and held in April 2020 with details to be determined. Diane was born in Bakersfield, Calif., and moved to Minneapolis, Minn., as a young woman. Upon graduating high school, she began her career as a bus driver for Metro Transit. In 1981 she moved to Fort Worth, Texas, and continued her career driving for the Fort Worth Transportation Authority dba Trinity Metro, which she truly loved doing until she retired. In addition to her many travels, she was always creating beautiful dream catchers and other crafts and artistic items. She will always be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother whose greatest passion was enjoying life and spending time with friends. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her husband, William Lambert; sister, Mona Chandler; daughter, Jeannette Money; sons, Preston Lambert and Matthew Lambert; nephews, Dean Baker andMatthew Chandler; grandchildren, Cashton Money, Alice Lambert, and Augustus Nelson. She leaves us rich and blessed in memories.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 8, 2020