Diane Scott
November 8, 1945 - November 2, 2020
Haleyville, Alabama - Diane Scott of Haleyville, Alabama passed away Nov. 2, 2020, after a short bout with cancer. She moved from the Fort Worth area to Haleyville to be near her niece Jordan Garvey and Jordan's children, whom she loved dearly. She was very active at Haleyville First United Methodist Church, volunteering almost daily.
Born in Fort Worth, Diane spent her high school years in Clyde, Texas. She earned degrees from McMurry University, Sam Houston State University, and the University of Texas at Arlington. During a long career dedicated to improving the lives of children, Diane taught high school as well as worked for Child Protective Services in Ft. Worth, Abilene, and Austin. In 1988 she began work for a national lobbying group focused on children's issues in Washington, D.C., followed by a position in Fairfax County, Virginia. Diane later became a consultant for Electronic Data Systems/Hewlett-Packard, retiring in 2014.
Diane will be remembered for her care for others and willingness to put their needs above her own. She was preceded in death by: parents, Richard Fain Scott and Dorothy Logan Sessums, brother, Richard Fain Scott II "Rick", and sister, Judy Walters Garvey. Survivors include: sister, Tracy Farek, sister-in-law, Donna Scott, nephews, C. Shane Scott and wife Karen, Mark D. Scott and wife Farrah, and Logan Garvey, nieces, Amy Estes and husband James, and Jordan Garvey, as well as numerous cousins, great nephews and great nieces.
The Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the Haleyville First United Methodist Church, 2207 9th Ave., Haleyville, AL 35565, the American Brain Tumor Association at abta.org
, or your favorite charity
.