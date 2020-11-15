1/1
Diane Scott
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Diane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Diane Scott
November 8, 1945 - November 2, 2020
Haleyville, Alabama - Diane Scott of Haleyville, Alabama passed away Nov. 2, 2020, after a short bout with cancer. She moved from the Fort Worth area to Haleyville to be near her niece Jordan Garvey and Jordan's children, whom she loved dearly. She was very active at Haleyville First United Methodist Church, volunteering almost daily.
Born in Fort Worth, Diane spent her high school years in Clyde, Texas. She earned degrees from McMurry University, Sam Houston State University, and the University of Texas at Arlington. During a long career dedicated to improving the lives of children, Diane taught high school as well as worked for Child Protective Services in Ft. Worth, Abilene, and Austin. In 1988 she began work for a national lobbying group focused on children's issues in Washington, D.C., followed by a position in Fairfax County, Virginia. Diane later became a consultant for Electronic Data Systems/Hewlett-Packard, retiring in 2014.
Diane will be remembered for her care for others and willingness to put their needs above her own. She was preceded in death by: parents, Richard Fain Scott and Dorothy Logan Sessums, brother, Richard Fain Scott II "Rick", and sister, Judy Walters Garvey. Survivors include: sister, Tracy Farek, sister-in-law, Donna Scott, nephews, C. Shane Scott and wife Karen, Mark D. Scott and wife Farrah, and Logan Garvey, nieces, Amy Estes and husband James, and Jordan Garvey, as well as numerous cousins, great nephews and great nieces.
The Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the Haleyville First United Methodist Church, 2207 9th Ave., Haleyville, AL 35565, the American Brain Tumor Association at abta.org, or your favorite charity.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 15, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved