Diane Stow Ayres FORT WORTH -- Diane Stow Ayres passed away on October 7, 2019 surrounded by the love of her family and friends. To say that she was a warrior would be an understatement, Diane gracefully and courageously battled Multiple Myeloma for 14 years. She allowed her body to be a vessel for trials in hope that she could help to someday find a cure and also to give all that she could to stay on earth with her family and friends for as long as God would allow. MEMORIAL: 11 a.m. Friday at Christ Chapel Bible Church. Flowers can be sent to Greenwood Funeral Home. If you would like to make a donation in Diane's honor, please consider Leukemia Texas; the Kupferle Health Board for its annual Puttin' on the Pink fashion show, which benefits the Texas Health Resources Foundation and mobile care for women; or Christ Chapel Bible Church. Diane was born to William and Joan Ford on Jan 30, 1950. Diane was the oldest of three children. She grew up in Upper Arlington, Ohio and attended Ohio State University where she pledged Tri Delta. She was happy and loved by her hometown and family. Diane worked at the Village Store in Upper Arlington, a high-end clothing store. One day she walked to Coulters for lunch where she met Robert Stow. This meeting would lead to her marriage to Rob Stow which provided her with the four prides of her life, her four children. Diane had dreamed of being a mother from a very young age. She has always fought for what she wanted in life. After giving birth to her third child, the doctors told her that she would not be able to have any more children. Diane proved them wrong. She has endured a long history of proving doctors that her strength could overcome anything. On July 23, 1982, her dream of being a mother to two girls and two boys was fulfilled with the birth of Robbie. Diane spent her summers at Lake Erie and Buckeye Lake as a child, this created her love of the sun, water and family. She had a passion for the sun and having the best tan in the world and spent her summers laying by the pool and watching her children play. In the 80's you could find her laying by the Colonial Country Club pool and cheering on the swim team. She would bake cookies from scratch, always had an amazing supper ready at the table and volunteered for every field trip at All Saint's Episcopal School. She was an amazing Mom to her four children and an outstanding Mimi to her nine grandchildren. Christmas was her favorite time of the year. She loved decorating, shopping and making her beloved Buckeye cookies. Diane loved Fort Worth and Fort Worth loved Diane. She had a passion for the city and an unwavering devotion to charities. Diane was the chairman of Mayfest in 1989 and sat on the board of numerous not for profit committees. She loved people and her door was always open to those that needed someone to love, support and care about them. Her outreach met no limits and she would join any committee or just cause that needed her support. Diane was also recognized numerous times by the philanthropic community. She won the All Saint's Episcopal Schools All Saint Award, Cancer Research Foundations Torch of Hope Award, Shriner's C. Victor Thornton Award, Cancer Care Services Face of Joy Award, and most recently the Rosie Moncrief Wings of Hope Award to name a few. Diane started a successful catering company, worked at Arlington Hardware, and the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram lead to her meeting Hal Brown and Mark Hulme which lead her to her starting her career as the associate publisher of Fort Worth, Texas Magazine. The magazine was so incredibly important to Diane. She was a valued member of their team and will be truly missed. Diane met what she fondly referred to as "the love of her life", Bill Ayres in April of 2013. Diane and Bill were introduced by Greg and Carolyn Watson Brooks. On October 25, 2013, they were married. He loved her infectious smile, her wonderful energy, her caring nature and so much more. Bill was holding her hand as she passed. She was calm knowing that her love was by her side. Diane was a ray of light and all of our sunshine. She will be missed by so many but we are very blessed that we had her in our lives. We thank God daily for the extra time that we had to love her. We have faith that the trumpets sounded loud on Monday morning as she met Jesus and was reunited with her Mom and Dad. She is in Heaven and her body is healed. SURVIVORS: Diane is survived by her husband, Bill Ayres; Sara and Drew Letterman and their three children, Reed, Riley and Ramsey Grace; Emily and Jason McDonald and their two children,McKenzie and Mollie; Ryan and Melissa Stow and their two children, Liam and Ford; Robbie and Katy Stow; Ashley and Hans Peeders and their two children, Ellison and Adelaide; Lindsay Ayres and Emery Rickard Ayres; and her sisters, Lisa Ford Stasiak and Paul Stasiak and Jane Ford Simmons.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 10, 2019