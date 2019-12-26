|
|
Dianne Darwin Kale RIO VISTA--Dianne Darwin Kale passed from this life Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. SERVICE: 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at the First Baptist Church of Rio Vista. The Reverend Paul Pinyan will officiate. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery in Cleburne. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Rosser Funeral Home in Cleburne. Dianne was born Nov. 11, 1959, to Willard and Tharon Darwin in Fort Worth, Texas. As a child, she spent her time playing with all her neighborhood friends and spent summers camping with her family and on her aunt and uncle's farm in Mineral Wells. In high school, she excelled in academics and choir and was offered a full academic scholarship to TCU, which she declined without hesitation to marry her high school sweetheart, Charlie, and they started their family. She took night classes while working and discovered her knack for finance and accounting and after several years of corporate life, they settled the family in Rio Vista, Texas. She opened her own bookkeeping and tax service business, while raising her beloved children. Dianne was a loyal member at First Baptist Church of Rio Vista. Her faith was unending, and she touched so many lives with her Christlike love, and care for all. Her interests were family, friends, singing, shopping, and spending time with her grandchildren. Dianne was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Jan Darwin. SURVIVORS: Husband, Charlie Kale; son, Ethan Kale and wife, Amanda; daughters, Hannah Smith and husband, Linden, and Lorrin Segars and husband, Josh; grandchildren, Cooper, Avery, Laney, Owen, Heidi, Stella, Jake and June; brother, Danny Darwin and wife, Gayle; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 26, 2019