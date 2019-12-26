Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rosser Funeral Home
1664 W Henderson St
Cleburne, TX 76033
(817) 641-4800
Resources
More Obituaries for Dianne Kale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dianne Darwin Kale

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dianne Darwin Kale Obituary
Dianne Darwin Kale RIO VISTA--Dianne Darwin Kale passed from this life Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. SERVICE: 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at the First Baptist Church of Rio Vista. The Reverend Paul Pinyan will officiate. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery in Cleburne. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Rosser Funeral Home in Cleburne. Dianne was born Nov. 11, 1959, to Willard and Tharon Darwin in Fort Worth, Texas. As a child, she spent her time playing with all her neighborhood friends and spent summers camping with her family and on her aunt and uncle's farm in Mineral Wells. In high school, she excelled in academics and choir and was offered a full academic scholarship to TCU, which she declined without hesitation to marry her high school sweetheart, Charlie, and they started their family. She took night classes while working and discovered her knack for finance and accounting and after several years of corporate life, they settled the family in Rio Vista, Texas. She opened her own bookkeeping and tax service business, while raising her beloved children. Dianne was a loyal member at First Baptist Church of Rio Vista. Her faith was unending, and she touched so many lives with her Christlike love, and care for all. Her interests were family, friends, singing, shopping, and spending time with her grandchildren. Dianne was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Jan Darwin. SURVIVORS: Husband, Charlie Kale; son, Ethan Kale and wife, Amanda; daughters, Hannah Smith and husband, Linden, and Lorrin Segars and husband, Josh; grandchildren, Cooper, Avery, Laney, Owen, Heidi, Stella, Jake and June; brother, Danny Darwin and wife, Gayle; and numerous other relatives and friends.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dianne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -