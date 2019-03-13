Dick Bourland FORT WORTH--Dick Bourland passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019, surrounded by his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. VISITATION: A visitation and celebration of his life will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Martin Thompson and Son Funeral Home. Service: On Thursday, March 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. a church service will be held at All Saints Episcopal Church, followed by his burial service at noon in Greenwood Memorial Park. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Muscular Dystrophy for Inclusion-Body Myositis. Dick was born May 5, 1933, in Fort Worth, Texas. His father passed away during Worl War II, and his family struggled for many years. He initially headed down the wrong path, until he met Father Montgomery and became a charter member of All Saints Episcopal Church. The church saved Dick's life and helped guide him to become the successful man he was. Dick remained a member of All Saints for 71 years until his death. He served his church throughout his life and is directly responsible for All Saints School becoming what it is today. Dick was an American Airlines captain for 34 years. Initially hired by TWA at the young age of 23, he helped usher in the jet age of aviation. Always interested in being a successful business person, Dick was a serial entrepreneur who flew airplanes for a living and created successful businesses in his spare time. He initially owned an apartment complex. He built El Lago Mobile Home Park on Lake Arlington in the '70s, and he and his wife, Jane, ran it until he sold it almost 30 years later. While running El Lago, he built Bourland Field near Cresson where he owned and ran an international flight school. In 2000, he and Jane built Bourland Field Estates, a luxury fly-in community. Dick was preceded in death by his loving wife of 54 years, Barbara Jane Bourland. SURVIVORS: Dick is survived by his children and their spouses, Blake and Dorothea Bourland of Fort Worth, Texas, and Shelly and Jeff Steig of Parker, Colo.; along with five grandchildren and their spouses, Ashley and James Davis of O'Fallon, Mo., Jesse and Lori Steig of Longmont, Colo., and Amber and Jordan Wessling of Pasadena, Calif.; and great-grandchildren, Elyse, Jace, Gavin, and Olivia Davis, William and Jacob Bourland, Danni, Reed, and Aspen Steig, Ace and Maverick Rice, and Malcom and Theodore Wessling.



