Dick Thrasher
1921 - 2020
Dick Thrasher
November 20, 1921 - October 5, 2020
Hurst, Texas - Graveside services for Retired Senior Master Sergeant, Dick Thrasher, of Hurst, Texas will be 11:00a.m. Friday, October 9, 2020 at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be 5:00 - 7:00p.m. Thursday evening at Forest Ridge Funeral Home. Dick went to be with the Lord on October 5, 2020. Dick was born on November 20, 1921 in Dot, Texas to Virgle and Mryl Thrasher. Dick loved farming, his family, Bridge, bowling, westerns, the Texas Rangers and the Dallas Cowboys. He is preceded in death by his sweetheart of 73 years, Blanche Thrasher; his two sons, Thomas and Ronald and 10 siblings. He is survived by his daughter, Sheri Parker and husband Bryan, granddaughters, Tyra Newcomer and Georgia Townson. grandsons, John, Aaron, Adam Parker and Ronald Thrasher; and seven great-grandchildren.



Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Forest Ridge Funeral Home
OCT
9
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Waco Memorial Park
