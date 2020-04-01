|
|
Dickie "Lee" Morton MANSFIELD--Dickie "Lee"" Morton, 67, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 26, 2020. SERVICE: Services will be held for family at Skyvue Funeral Home. Lee was born February 23, 1953, in Chariton, Iowa. He married Mary Margaret Priest on October 9, 1982, in El Cajon, California, and the family moved to Mansfield, Texas, in 1986. Lee was a loyal employee of Mouser Electronics for 35 years, and also served as President of the Mansfield Adult Softball League and as a member of the Mansfield City Parks Board. Lee also served briefly as a deacon at Walnut Ridge Baptist Church before stepping aside due to ill health. SURVIVORS: Those left to cherish his memory are wife, Mary, son ,Charles and wife, Rosanna, son, John and wife, Shannon, and beloved granddaughters, Gentry, Maddox, and Malone.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 1, 2020