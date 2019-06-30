Diego Armando Ramirez FORT WORTH--Diego Armando Ramirez, born in Fort Worth, Texas, to Redentor Ramirez and Tomasa Mendez, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019, at age 29. FUNERAL: 1 p.m. Monday, July 1, 2019, at Hallmark Baptist Church. Interment: Laurel Land Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 30, and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at Laurel Land Funeral Home. Diego was a hardworking veteran who proudly served four years in the United States Marine Corps, embarking on several tours to the Middle East in support of OEF and OIF, to help protect the freedom of our country. He transferred to the United States Army where he was serving and training future veterans as a staff sergeant for over seven years. Diego was also a proud, gentle, and caring father of his two children, Isaiah Ramirez and Eli Ramirez. He was truly a fierce and kindred spirit who was always there for his family and friends, no matter what and no matter when. He was never the type of person to make excuses for anything, and he would always show up, no matter what personal problems he may have been dealing with himself. He was a truly selfless person, and he will forever be remembered for his courage and great heart that he showed for his loved ones and our country. SURVIVORS: His living, immediate family members left to cherish his memory are his parents, Redentor Ramirez and Tomasa Mendez; his sisters, Naomi Roldan and Daisy Roldan; his older brother, Cesar Ramirez; his children, Isaiah Ramirez and Eli Ramirez.



