Diego Moreno Rodriguez FORT WORTH--Diego Moreno Rodriguez passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the age of 72. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 8:30 a.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Brown, Owens & Brumley's Chapel. Interment: Diego will be laid to rest in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at the funeral home. Diego was born July 1, 1947, to the late Adan and Margarita Rodriguez in Nordheim, Texas. He loved the Dallas Cowboys, barbecue, socializing with friends, and eating Gonzales Texas Sausage. A Vietnam War hero, he proudly enlisted in the U.S. Army 11th Infantry and received two Purple Heart medals for wounds received in battle. His favorite times were spent with his family. Diego was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend and will be missed by us all. He was the kindest man in the world. SURVIVORS: Son, Daniel Rodriguez; son, Vincent Rodriguez (Sara); son, Anthony Rodriguez; daughter, Stephanie Rodriguez; twins, Jonathan and Jennifer Rodriguez; sister, Carmen Flores (John); brothers, Benny, Adam, Pete, Juan and Armando Rodriguez; 10 grandchildren; and two great-grandsons. BROWN, OWENS & BRUMLEY FAMILY FUNERAL HOME 425 S. Henderson, 817-335-4557 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 18, 2020