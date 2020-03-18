Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown Owens & Brumley Family Funeral Home & Crematory
425 South Henderson
Fort Worth, TX 76104-1084
(817) 335-4557
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
6:00 PM
Brown Owens & Brumley Family Funeral Home & Crematory
425 South Henderson
Fort Worth, TX 76104-1084
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
8:30 AM
Brown Owens & Brumley Family Funeral Home & Crematory
425 South Henderson
Fort Worth, TX 76104-1084
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Diego Rodriguez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diego Moreno Rodriguez


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diego Moreno Rodriguez Obituary
Diego Moreno Rodriguez FORT WORTH--Diego Moreno Rodriguez passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the age of 72. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 8:30 a.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Brown, Owens & Brumley's Chapel. Interment: Diego will be laid to rest in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at the funeral home. Diego was born July 1, 1947, to the late Adan and Margarita Rodriguez in Nordheim, Texas. He loved the Dallas Cowboys, barbecue, socializing with friends, and eating Gonzales Texas Sausage. A Vietnam War hero, he proudly enlisted in the U.S. Army 11th Infantry and received two Purple Heart medals for wounds received in battle. His favorite times were spent with his family. Diego was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend and will be missed by us all. He was the kindest man in the world. SURVIVORS: Son, Daniel Rodriguez; son, Vincent Rodriguez (Sara); son, Anthony Rodriguez; daughter, Stephanie Rodriguez; twins, Jonathan and Jennifer Rodriguez; sister, Carmen Flores (John); brothers, Benny, Adam, Pete, Juan and Armando Rodriguez; 10 grandchildren; and two great-grandsons. BROWN, OWENS & BRUMLEY FAMILY FUNERAL HOME 425 S. Henderson, 817-335-4557 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diego's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -