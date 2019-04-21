Dillis Lee Fisher ALVARADO -- Dillis Lee Fisher passed away on March 29, 2019. SERVICES: The memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on April 27 at Cahill United Methodist Church (8501 East FM 917) in Alvarado. The graveside service will at the Shelby Chapel Cemetery (Co Rd 3714) in Athens, Texas on May 18 at 12 noon. Dillis was born in Athens, TX on 1-3-36 to Guy and Lillian Fisher. He moved to Fort Worth, Waco, Arlington, and finally to Alvarado, Texas. He was married to June on July 16, 1977; they were married 41 years. Dillis worked for Container Corporation-Fort Worth, Gulf States Paper-Waco, TXI Industries-Dallas, and Chaparral Steel-Midlothian. He enjoyed family get-togethers, fishing, hunting, woodworking, and western movies. Special thanks to the nurses and social workers of Alpha Omega Hospice, Pastor Nick Hamilton, and dear friends Jerry and Georgia Hidlebaugh for their love and assistance during difficult times. Dillis is preceded in death by his parents Guy and Lillian Fisher, sister Evelyn Fisher, and brother Aubrey Fisher. SURVIVORS: his wife June, children Delwin Fisher (Twila), Debra Williams, and Deidra Williams (Jim), grandchildren Rachel McIntosh, Shawn Easterling (Sarah), Chanette Willeford (Chris), Matthew Fisher (Jessica), and Grace Fisher, brother Earnest O'Neal Fisher, great grandchildren Colten Alnutt, Hailee Lambert, and Quinn Willeford, sister-in-law Mickie Cantrell (Howard) and Audrey Bugg, nieces Donna Culp (John) and Tina Ward (Bobby), nephew Clyde Fisher, great niece Michelle Walter (Sean), great nephew Travis Culp, and other family and many friends. NEPTUNE SOCIETY 817-838-5100



Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary