Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
(817) 293-1350
Dimetra Michelle Johnson

Dimetra Michelle Johnson Obituary
Dimetra Michelle Johnson FORT WORTH -- Dimetra Michelle Johnson, 49 beloved daughter, mother, sister, aunt, and friend went to her heavenly home on Monday, March 30,2020. Michelle was born in Louisiana on June 30,1970 to Nannie Johnson and Wellington Johnson. She dedicated her life to her family and was a spectacular chef. Michelle was preceded in death by her father Wellington Johnson. SURVIVORS: Mother, Nannie Johnson; Brothers: Wellington Johnson II (Megan Garcia), Kenneth Malone (Amy Malone), Sean Bailey (Tiffany Bailey); Daughters: Taylor Bonds (Dez Bonds), Aja McCants (Luis Gardea), Shynia Johnson, Chynia Johnson, Jermini Moore; Sons: Derrian Johnson, Darrian Johnson and MarcAnthoni Johnson; Nephew: Wellington Johnson III; Grandchildren: Jaxon Scarborough-Bonds, Jeremiah Bonds, Josiyah Bonds and Jaysun Bonds; Special Friend Adrian Hunter and numerous cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 30, 2020
