Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dixie Fields
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dixie Cooney Fields

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dixie Cooney Fields Obituary
Dixie Cooney Fields AZLE--Dixie Cooney Fields, 88, of Azle, passed away surrounded by her daughters, family, friends and caregivers on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. FUNERAL: 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, Laurel Land Chapel. Interment follows: Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Laurel Land, Fort Worth. Dixie was born May 12, 1931, in Lufkin to Edna and James Cooney. In 1950 She married the love of her life, Jerry Fields. She enjoyed playing tennis and collecting antiques. Dixie was preceded in death by her parents and husband of 63 years. SURVIVORS: She is survived by daughters Sherrie, Toni, and Dixie; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and one sister.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dixie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -