|
|
Dixie Cooney Fields AZLE--Dixie Cooney Fields, 88, of Azle, passed away surrounded by her daughters, family, friends and caregivers on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. FUNERAL: 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, Laurel Land Chapel. Interment follows: Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Laurel Land, Fort Worth. Dixie was born May 12, 1931, in Lufkin to Edna and James Cooney. In 1950 She married the love of her life, Jerry Fields. She enjoyed playing tennis and collecting antiques. Dixie was preceded in death by her parents and husband of 63 years. SURVIVORS: She is survived by daughters Sherrie, Toni, and Dixie; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and one sister.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 5, 2020