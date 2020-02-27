|
|
Dixie Eloise Kirkpatrick TYLER DIXIE Eloise Kirkpatrick, 88, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020 in Tyler. SERVICE: 10 a.m., Fri., Feb. 28, Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Richard Luna officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be Holland Jackson, George Kirkpatrick, L.C. Kirkpatrick, Joyce Nguyen, Justin DeNapoli, and Deandra DeNapoli. Visitation is scheduled from 9 to 10 a.m., Fri., Feb. 28, Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. She was born February 8, 1932 in Tyler to Malcolm McCameron and Lala Farmer McCameron. Dixie attended First Baptist Church of Whitehouse, Texas. She enjoyed many road trips with her travel group called "ForeRunners." She also loved her close friends and workout group at The REC; participating in Zumba and yoga where she could hold a plank for one minute! She graduated from Tyler High School in 1949. She received her Bachelor of Arts from East Texas State College in Commerce in 1963 and received her Master of Arts from University of Texas at Arlington in 1974. She was a high school English teacher at John Tyler High School and at Sam Houston High School in Arlington, Texas. She retired from teaching in the early 1980's. Dixie continued her career in real estate as an agent and later went on to have her own real estate appraising business. Dixie loved to read. She loved history and literature. She drank her coffee black from a cup and saucer, just like a southern woman, while working her crossword puzzle in ink. She could make the best fried chicken, green beans, and lemon bars and other foods including her famous "white sauce." She was proud of her Scots-Irish heritage. She was fiercely independent - a real firecracker. She loved animals and opera but, most important, she loved her family. She was Mom, Memaw, Dixie; an amazing mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Dixie was preceded in death by her husband, L.C. Kirkpatrick; granddaughter, Kelly Kirkpatrick; and great-granddaughter, Raegan Kirkpatrick. SURVIVORS: Her loving family including Greg Kirkpatrick and his wife, Patti, Karen Kirkpatrick and her husband, Roger Dickey, Richard Kirkpatrick, and Tammy DeNapoli. She is also survived by five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. STEWART FAMILY FUNERAL HOME 7525 Old Jacksonville Hwy Tyler, Texas 75703 903-581-2008
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 27, 2020