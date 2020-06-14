Doak Meador NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--Doak Meador passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at the age of 70. He was a loving husband, proud father and grandad. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Memorial service will be private. MEMORIALS: May be sent to Davis Memorial United Methodist Church or a charity of your choice. Doak was born in Dallas to Robert Dean and Eula Catherine Meador on Sept. 2, 1949. After graduating from Southlake Carroll High School in 1968, he proudly served in the U.S. Navy. After being released from active duty in 1971, he continued to serve in the U.S. Naval Reserve for 13 years. Doak received his accounting degree from The University of Texas at Arlington in 1976. On July 24, 1976, he married Susan Safford. He had a 21-year career at Bell Helicopter. Doak was a CPA with his own tax practice from 1986 to 2016. Doak loved his family and always enjoyed time spent with them. He loved anything with wheels, Mustangs, motorcycles and Miatas. He was an active member with a servant's heart at Davis Memorial United Methodist Church. Doak was preceded in death by his sister, Robbie. SURVIVORS: Doak is survived by his wife, Susan; children, Linzy and Brent; grandchildren, Tyler and Avery; brother, Bob; sister, Kay; and a host of extended family and friends.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 14, 2020.