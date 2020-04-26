|
Dodd Bowling FORT WORTH -- Dodd Bowling, 75, went to be with our Lord Friday, April 24, 2020 in Ft. Worth, Texas GRAVESIDE: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Oaklawn Cemetery in Decatur. Open visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur. Dodd was born December 12, 1944 to Cecil Alexander and Mae (O'Neal) Bowling in Decatur, Texas. He attended Northside High School and studied at Weatherford College. Dodd was united in marriage April 19, 1990 to Gail Dowlen in Ft. Worth, Texas. He retired from Lockheed Martin after 43 years. After he retired he enjoyed living on the family farm in Boonsville, Texas. Dodd loved to fish, hunt, shoot and make conversation. He was the kindest man, loving husband and father, friend to everyone and was loved by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Mae. SURVIVORS: Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 30 years, Gail Bowling of Ft. Worth; his daughter Keely Forrest and husband Steven of Allen; his son, Kevin Bowling of Ft. Worth; his grandchildren, Ryleigh and Parker Forrest, and Emma Hittle; his sister, Connie Hull of Royce City; close cousins, extended family and a host of friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 26, 2020