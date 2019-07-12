|
|
Doil Evans Dalton GRAPEVINE -- Doil Dalton of Grapevine, TX passed away July 9, 2019 at the age of 99. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Grapevine. Burial will follow at Grapevine Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019 at Foust and Son Funeral Home. He was born November 15, 1919 in Trinidad, Texas to the late John and Cleo Dalton. He married Luella Stone on January 23, 1943, she preceded him in death in 2014. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Ed Dalton, JC Dalton, Leeroy Dalton, Hubert Dalton; sister Dean Goodwin and son-in-law, Eddie Cheatham. SURVIVORS: Cherishing his memory are: daughter, Jeannie Cheatham of Lantana; sons, Michael Dalton of Cleburne and Craig Dalton of Southlake; sisters, Marie Straley and Jane Strowe both of Euless; grandchildren, Kelly (Gwen) Cheatham, Derek (Heather) Cheatham, Amber (Matt) Clay, Jerihmy (Lorri) Dalton, Franci (Justin) Hardisty, Cassi (Dan) Webb, Maegan (Nick) Covelli and Missy Dalton; great-grandchildren, Brooks, Dalton, Halle Caroline, Drew, Emily, Ellison, Luke, Sam, Will, Beck, Annie, Nicky, Charlotte, Taylor, Corey and Holly; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 12, 2019