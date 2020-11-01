1/1
Dolly Cox
1932 - 2020
Dolly Cox
April 26, 1932 - October 28, 2020
Smithfield, Texas - Dolly Ruth Cox, age 88, formerly of Smithfield, Texas, passed peacefully away in her sleep after congestive heart failure complications, on October 28, 2020 and now celebrating a new life free from pain with her waiting family and friends in heaven. Graveside service will be 1:30 P.M. Saturday, October 31, 2020, at the Lanes Chapel Cemetery near Valley Mills, Texas, under the direction of Foss Funeral Home and Cremation Center.
She is survived by her three children Mike Cox, Dennis Cox, and Cindy Davis, 7 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Lanes Chapel Cemetery
