Dolores Brown GRAPEVINE -- Dolores Brown, of Keller, passed away on November 4 in Grapevine after a long battle with dementia. She will always be remembered as an incredible mother, loving wife, caring sister, awesome grandmother, loyal co-worker and a cherished friend to all that knew and loved her. She was born on January, 15, 1936 in Winnsboro, Texas to Lewis and Flossie Ballard. FUNERAL: 10 a.m., November 9, Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home Chapel. The visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, November 8 at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bluebonnethills.com . If you wish to send floral condolences in honor of Dolores, you may call Appletree Flowers at (972) 527-2700. Dolores was a graduate of Polytechnic High School of Fort Worth, Texas and attended Texas Wesleyan University of Fort Worth, Texas. She was raised by loving parents that taught her strong Christian values. Those values would stay with her throughout her life as a student of God's word, a teacher to others and a spiritual example to everyone else. Dolores was a highly awarded government employee of the General Services Administration where she worked until she retired. She put family first in everything she did. Dolores would give of herself in any way that was needed, always with a smile and will be sadly missed by all that knew her. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce Brown; her parents Lewis and Flossie Ballard. SURVIVORS: Her son, Eric Scribner (Wendy) of Plano; daughter, Vicki Scribner of Fort Worth; sisters, Darlene Gathright (Jim) of Hurst and Janette Rothrock of Burleson. She leaves behind two loving grandsons, Stephen Scribner (Nancy); Jacob Scribner; a step-grandson, Austin Birkhoff and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 8, 2019