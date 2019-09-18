Home

Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Funeral
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
3:30 PM
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores Eileen Hoelscher Lackey


1927 - 2019
Dolores Eileen Hoelscher Lackey Obituary
Dolores Lackey ARLINGTON -- Dolores Eileen Hoelscher Courtney Lackey, 91, passed away peacefully Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. FUNERAL: 3:30 p.m. Thursday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday prior to the service. Dolores was born on Christmas Eve, 1927 in St. Louis, Mo. to a large family where she was the 13th child and the only girl. The Barrow children were taught to obey their elders and sharing was expected with everyone. The family had plenty of love to go around and Dolores shared her wealth of love onto her children. She will be deeply missed. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jessie Lackey. SURVIVORS: Four children, Three sons, Lou Hoelscher, wife, Sue of Troy, Mo., John Hoelscher of Bedford, Jim Hoelscher, wife, Gwen of Moscow Mills, Mo.; and her daughter, Sherry Courtney Black, husband, Scott of Arlington. Dolores' legacy continues with nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 18, 2019
