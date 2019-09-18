|
Dolores Lackey ARLINGTON -- Dolores Eileen Hoelscher Courtney Lackey, 91, passed away peacefully Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. FUNERAL: 3:30 p.m. Thursday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday prior to the service. Dolores was born on Christmas Eve, 1927 in St. Louis, Mo. to a large family where she was the 13th child and the only girl. The Barrow children were taught to obey their elders and sharing was expected with everyone. The family had plenty of love to go around and Dolores shared her wealth of love onto her children. She will be deeply missed. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jessie Lackey. SURVIVORS: Four children, Three sons, Lou Hoelscher, wife, Sue of Troy, Mo., John Hoelscher of Bedford, Jim Hoelscher, wife, Gwen of Moscow Mills, Mo.; and her daughter, Sherry Courtney Black, husband, Scott of Arlington. Dolores' legacy continues with nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 18, 2019