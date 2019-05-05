|
|
Dolores Elaine Gibbard GRAND PRAIRIE--Dolores Elaine Gibbard, 87, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019. SERVICE: No service is planned. Dolores was born Dec. 6, 1931, in Berlin, Wis., to Edward and Helen Gallert. She graduated from Berlin High School and shortly after she married the love of her life, Francis Gibbard. They had many happy years together until his passing in 1993. Dolores was a dedicated sales clerk for Dillard's for 34 years finally retiring at the age of 80 years old. She was a member of St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church and was the neighborhood cat mother. Dolores had an open mind and open heart that will be greatly missed. Dolores was preceded in death by her parents and her husband. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Paula Kitchens and husband, Johnny; sister-in-law, Barbara Hawkins and husband John; and nephew, Brian Hawkins and his family.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 5, 2019