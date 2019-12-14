|
Dolores Flanagain CROWLEY--Dolores Flanagain, 88, of Crowley, Texas, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. VISITATION: 12:30 to 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in Laurel Land Memorial Chapel. Service follows visitation, and burial follows service. Dolores was born in Fort Worth, Texas, on Aug. 21, 1931. She was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church and had a passion for family, friends, and shopping. Dolores was preceded in death by husbands, Lawrence Anders and Buford Flanagain; and parents, Jack and Clara Belle Fincher. SURVIVORS: She is survived by sister, Jeannie Bransom and husband, Jerry; brothers, Hoyt Fincher and CB Fincher; nieces, Jana McRay and husband, Roger, and Joy Bransom; nephews, Jay Bransom and wife, Kristie, their sons, Jerrett and Jack; stepsons and grandchildren from her marriage to Buford Flanagain.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 14, 2019