Dolores Guereca Villegas FORT WORTH -- Dolores Guereca Villegas, 74, was called to the Lord Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in her home. FUNERAL: 10:30 a.m. Monday at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Interment: Laurel Land Memorial Park. Rosary: 5 p.m. Sunday in Greenwood Chapel. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Greenwood. Dolores Guereca was born and raised in Fort Worth, the fifth oldest of seven siblings. She graduated in the top 10% of her class from Trimble Tech High School. Upon graduation, she worked at Trimble Tech as a bookkeeper. Dolores and Domingo Joe Villegas, of Brady, Texas were married July 2, 1966 in Fort Worth. She was a stay home mom for many years. She worked at Tandy Corporation for five years and then at Texas Christian University for 28 years as a payroll and administrative assistant until she retired. Dolores was an avid mystery reader, loved traveling, watching Netflix and 20/20, bargain shopping at Dillard's 66% off sales, and had a green thumb with plants. She loved going to the movies, attending dances and listening to Tejano music. Dolores didn't like to be outside. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and always had sweets and snacks for them to eat. Dolores was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for many years. Dolores was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Teresa Guereca; sisters, Helen Martinez and Mary Ann Estrada; brothers, Frank Guereca and Ralph Guereca, Jr.; and nephew, Ralph Guereca III. SURVIVORS: Husband of 53 years, Domingo; son, Daniel; daughter, Deanna Lopez and husband, David; five grandchildren, Christopher, Michael, Katherine, Philip and John Paul; sister, Mary Lou Reyero; brother, Joe Guereca; and many nieces, nephews and godchildren.
