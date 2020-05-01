Dolores Gutierrez
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dolores Gutierrez BLUE MOUND -- Dolores Gutierrez passed away Monday, April 27, 2020. A private graveside will be held in Mount Olivet Chapel. SERVICE: Private Graveside Service. Dolores was born Sept. 14, 1941, in Chicago, Ill. She went to a Catholic high school in Yoakum, Texas. She was married to Concho J. Gutierrez on Nov. 30, 1957. SURVIVORS: Together they had five children, Jim M. Gutierrez, Theresa M. Vargas, Daniel C. Gutierrez, Brenda M. Villanueva and Darrell W. Gutierrez; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; sister; brothers; nephews; and nieces.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved