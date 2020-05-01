Or Copy this URL to Share

Dolores Gutierrez BLUE MOUND -- Dolores Gutierrez passed away Monday, April 27, 2020. A private graveside will be held in Mount Olivet Chapel. SERVICE: Private Graveside Service. Dolores was born Sept. 14, 1941, in Chicago, Ill. She went to a Catholic high school in Yoakum, Texas. She was married to Concho J. Gutierrez on Nov. 30, 1957. SURVIVORS: Together they had five children, Jim M. Gutierrez, Theresa M. Vargas, Daniel C. Gutierrez, Brenda M. Villanueva and Darrell W. Gutierrez; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; sister; brothers; nephews; and nieces.





