Dolores Jean Shoemaker FORT WORTH--Dolores Jean Shoemaker, 78, of Fort Worth passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, Laurel Land Memorial Park, Fort Worth. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, Laurel Land Funeral Home, Fort Worth. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to South Hills Baptist Church Building Fund, www.southhillsbc.org Jean was born Jan. 4, 1941. She graduated from Trimble Tech in 1959. On April 8, 1960, she married Stephen. Jean attended South Hills Baptist Church and spent over 30 years in the banking industry. SURVIVORS: Her loving husband, Steve; children, Stephanie "Kalen" (Bill), Karen, Kevin; favorite grandkid, Kaylee; and other family members and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 29, 2019