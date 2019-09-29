Home

POWERED BY

Services
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
(817) 293-1350
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Shoemaker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores Jean Shoemaker


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores Jean Shoemaker Obituary
Dolores Jean Shoemaker FORT WORTH--Dolores Jean Shoemaker, 78, of Fort Worth passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, Laurel Land Memorial Park, Fort Worth. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, Laurel Land Funeral Home, Fort Worth. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to South Hills Baptist Church Building Fund, www.southhillsbc.org Jean was born Jan. 4, 1941. She graduated from Trimble Tech in 1959. On April 8, 1960, she married Stephen. Jean attended South Hills Baptist Church and spent over 30 years in the banking industry. SURVIVORS: Her loving husband, Steve; children, Stephanie "Kalen" (Bill), Karen, Kevin; favorite grandkid, Kaylee; and other family members and friends.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
Download Now