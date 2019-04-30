Home

Dolores Kay Mitchell STEPHENVILLE--Dolores Kay Mitchell, 77, of Stephenville passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019, at a Fort Worth hospital. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in Whitney Memorial Park under the direction of Marshall and Marshall Funeral Directors. Pastor Ronnie Shackelford will officiate. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at the funeral home in Whitney. MEMORIALS: May be made to Cedar Point Baptist Church, 21171 Lower Grandbury Road, Bluff Dale, TX 76433. MARSHALL MARSHALL FUNERAL DIRECTORS Whitney, 254-694-2206 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 30, 2019
