Dolores M. Runnels PLAINVIEW--Dolores M. Runnels left this world on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at the age of 87. VISITATION: 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, with service following at 2 p.m. in Laurel Land Main Chapel. Burial follows service. Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Olan Runnels; her sister, Myra Christian; and her parents, Bill and Ida Lee Paxton. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her children, Dr. Marti Runnels (wife, Dede), Marla Hogan and Melody Allega (husband, Dr. Rohn Allega); six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.