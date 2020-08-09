1/1
Dolores M. Runnels
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dolores M. Runnels PLAINVIEW--Dolores M. Runnels left this world on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at the age of 87. VISITATION: 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, with service following at 2 p.m. in Laurel Land Main Chapel. Burial follows service. Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Olan Runnels; her sister, Myra Christian; and her parents, Bill and Ida Lee Paxton. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her children, Dr. Marti Runnels (wife, Dede), Marla Hogan and Melody Allega (husband, Dr. Rohn Allega); six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Visitation
01:00 PM
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
Send Flowers
AUG
10
Service
02:00 PM
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
Send Flowers
AUG
10
Burial
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
8172931350
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved