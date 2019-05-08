|
|
Dolores Ranta JACKSBORO--Dolores Lily Robinson Ranta, 71, of Jacksboro, Texas, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. SERVICE OF REMEMBRANCE: 10:15 a.m. Thursday, May 9, at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Parkway, Dallas, Texas, 75211. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by daughters, Page Ranta, Carin Ranta; and husband, Donald E. Ranta. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Kimberly Brown, Janet Shoppell and husband, Paul, Dawn McConnell and husband, Darrin, Della Hart and husband, Michael; grandchildren, Stephanie Sisk, Anthony Brown, Emily Shoppell, Mathew McConnell, Kristian Harris, Nicholas Hart, Cody Hart and Krystal Hart; great-grandchildren, Morgan Sisk, Seth Sisk, Tori Sisk, Nathan Willoughby and Kylie Brown.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 8, 2019