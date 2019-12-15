|
Dolores Tull Terry MANSFIELD--Dolores Tull Terry, 77, of Mansfield passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. CHAPEL SERVICE: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at the Galbreaith-Pickard Funeral Chapel. Burial follows in Bethesda Cemetery. Dolores was born Jan. 10, 1942, to Herman and Gladys Tull in Weatherford. SURVIVORS: Dolores is survived by her daughters, Donna Hasty of Alvarado, Becky Kervin of Grapevine, Sherri Beaty of Fort Worth, Barri Kline of Mansfield, Tracey Shutter of Fort Worth; stepchildren, Darleta McElvany of Kennedale and David Parker of Springtown; brother, Charles and Iona Tull of Weatherford; 14 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren;, and three great-great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 15, 2019