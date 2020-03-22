|
Domingo Ortiz Raya Sr. FORT WORTH--Domingo Ortiz Raya Sr., 68, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, surrounded by his wife and children. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Noon Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in Greenwood Memorial Park. Domingo was born to Asencion and San Juana Raya on Jan. 7, 1952. He married Sylvia Rivera, the love of his life, on Dec. 12, 1970. Together they raised four beautiful children, Vanessa, Domingo Jr., Jeremiah and Misty. Domingo loved fishing and spending time with his family, but especially enjoyed watching his grandchildren excel in sports. He was their biggest fan. Domingo was an amazing musician and enjoyed playing the saxophone. He graduated from Trimble Tech High School in 1970 and retired from AT&T in Fort Worth after 37 years. Domingo was preceded in death by his father, Asencion Raya; mother, San Juana Raya; brothers, John Raya, Jesse Raya, Danny Raya; and sister, Mercedes. SURVIVORS: His wife of 49 years, Sylvia Raya; daughters, Vanessa Hernandez and husband, John, Misty Durante and husband, Aaron; sons, Domingo Raya Jr., Jeremiah Raya and wife, (Domingo's sweetie) Ryan Williams; grandchildren, Christopher, Clare, Nathan, Joshua, Avery, Matthew, Addison, Layla, Ashton and Sarah; brothers, Asencion Raya Jr. and David Raya; sisters, Juanita Raya, Petra Head and husband, Kenny, Clara Rodriguez and husband, Roy. The family would like to give a special thank you to the Baylor All Saints Transplant Nurses and Leslie (Blondie). He was a friend of Bill W.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 22, 2020