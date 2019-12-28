|
Don Addison FORT WORTH--Don Addison, 85, went to celebrate with Jesus on Christmas morning, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Wiley Funeral Home in Granbury. Interment: Allison Cemetery. Visitation: 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, Wiley Funeral Home in Granbury. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to VITAS Healthcare in Fort Worth. Don was born June 8, 1934, in Lipan to Mack and Marie Addison. After serving in the Army, he went to barber college. He cut hair for 58 years and retired in 2017. Don was preceded in death by his parents. SURVIVORS: Wife, Marilynn; son, Jimmy and wife, Rhonda; son, Gary and wife, Danna; son, Mark; daughter, Darla and husband, Steve; sister, Mackie and husband, Gene; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and many extended family members and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 28, 2019