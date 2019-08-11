|
Don Gaines Moorhead ARLINGTON--Don Gaines Moorhead, 81, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at home in the care of his wife. FUNERAL: 3 p.m. Monday at Laurel Land Memorial Chapel with Chaplain Don Coker officiating. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Laurel Land. Interment: Laurel Land Memorial Park. Don was born December 20, 1937, in Fort Worth. He was a retired firefighter, natural athlete, classical pianist, supporter of the art and an excellent storyteller. The family expresses gratitude for the love and support provided by Community Hospice of Texas and the City of Arlington Firefighters. Don was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar Lee and Ruby Gaines Moorhead; sister, Savelle Skilleren; and brother, Lee Roy Moorhead. SURVIVORS: Don is survived by his wife of 60 years, Janet Helm Moorhead of Arlington; son, Mark Moorhead of Amarillo; daughter, Melissa McConnell and husband, Rodney, of Boise, Idaho; granddaughters, Lindsey Carpenter and husband, Riv, of Dallas and Lauren Whensel and husband, Jesse, of Boise, Idaho; great-grandson, Dylan Carpenter; sister-in-law, Sue Moorhead; goddaughter, Kelly Perkins of Weatherford; nieces; nephews; and many friends.
