Don Garrett ARLINGTON--Don Garrett, 81, of Arlington, Texas, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. FUNERAL: was 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Weinert First Baptist Church with Bro. Dan Bullock officiating. Burial followed in Pleasant Valley Cemetery under the direction of Haskell Funeral Home, 2 Avenue D. Visitation: was 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Haskell Funeral Home. Condolences may be made at www.haskellfuneralhometx.com. Don was born Dec, 29, 1938, in Haskell, Texas, to Garth and Ocie Turnbow Garrett. He was a graduate of Haskell High School, Class of 1957. He married Marlyce White Sept. 13, 1988, in Las Vegas, Nev. Don was a member of the Masonic Lodge and the owner of Don Garrett Trucking. Don loved music, to drive and spend time with Marlyce. Don was preceded in death by his parents, Garth and Ocie Garrett, and daughter, Melanie Garrett Carter. SURVIVORS: Don is survived by his wife, Marlyce; daughters, Miechel Frezza of Keller, Texas, Tricia and husband, Houston, of Miles, Texas; son, Don Ray Garrett II and wife, Megan, of Mansfield, Texas; his beloved children and grandchildren; cousins; and a host of dear friends. HASKELL FUNERAL HOME Haskell, 940-863-4620 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 19, 2020