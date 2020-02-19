Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haskell Funeral Home
2 Avenue D
Haskell, TX 79521
(940) 863 4620
Resources
More Obituaries for Don Garrett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Don Garrett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Don Garrett Obituary
Don Garrett ARLINGTON--Don Garrett, 81, of Arlington, Texas, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. FUNERAL: was 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Weinert First Baptist Church with Bro. Dan Bullock officiating. Burial followed in Pleasant Valley Cemetery under the direction of Haskell Funeral Home, 2 Avenue D. Visitation: was 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Haskell Funeral Home. Condolences may be made at www.haskellfuneralhometx.com. Don was born Dec, 29, 1938, in Haskell, Texas, to Garth and Ocie Turnbow Garrett. He was a graduate of Haskell High School, Class of 1957. He married Marlyce White Sept. 13, 1988, in Las Vegas, Nev. Don was a member of the Masonic Lodge and the owner of Don Garrett Trucking. Don loved music, to drive and spend time with Marlyce. Don was preceded in death by his parents, Garth and Ocie Garrett, and daughter, Melanie Garrett Carter. SURVIVORS: Don is survived by his wife, Marlyce; daughters, Miechel Frezza of Keller, Texas, Tricia and husband, Houston, of Miles, Texas; son, Don Ray Garrett II and wife, Megan, of Mansfield, Texas; his beloved children and grandchildren; cousins; and a host of dear friends. HASKELL FUNERAL HOME Haskell, 940-863-4620 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Don's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -