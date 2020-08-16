Don H. Knight SAN ANTONIO -- Don H. Knight, 78, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, from ALS. SERVICES: There will be no funeral service or visitation. Burial will be in Arlington, Texas, at a future date. He was born in French Camp, Calif., and raised in Oklahoma City, Okla., and Arlington, Texas, and has lived in San Antonio since 2001. He was predeceased by his parents, Howard and Dorothy June Knight, and brother, Dan Knight. Among many things Don was an avid baseball fan. He believed in always doing the right thing. He had a life well lived. Special thanks to Ratna Sanka, M.D., Neurology, and staff at UT Health San Antonio for their care and compassion and to friend Bill W. "Let's play ball!" SURVIVORS: His wife, Wanda; children, Tammy Daily (Michael), Steven Knight (Karen), Donald Knight (Nickie); siblings, Diane Kratochvil, David Knight (Pam), Debbie Hartley (Holly); seven grandsons; three great-grandsons; two great-granddaughters; father-in-law, Douglas Hatcher; sisters-in-law, Peggy Caldwell (Pat), Sharon Bisnette; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews; and a host of good friends, many of whom he mentored along the same journey he traveled. PORTER LORING MORTUARIES San Antonio, 210-227-8221