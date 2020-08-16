1/1
Don H. Knight
1942 - 2020
Don H. Knight SAN ANTONIO -- Don H. Knight, 78, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, from ALS. SERVICES: There will be no funeral service or visitation. Burial will be in Arlington, Texas, at a future date. He was born in French Camp, Calif., and raised in Oklahoma City, Okla., and Arlington, Texas, and has lived in San Antonio since 2001. He was predeceased by his parents, Howard and Dorothy June Knight, and brother, Dan Knight. Among many things Don was an avid baseball fan. He believed in always doing the right thing. He had a life well lived. Special thanks to Ratna Sanka, M.D., Neurology, and staff at UT Health San Antonio for their care and compassion and to friend Bill W. "Let's play ball!" SURVIVORS: His wife, Wanda; children, Tammy Daily (Michael), Steven Knight (Karen), Donald Knight (Nickie); siblings, Diane Kratochvil, David Knight (Pam), Debbie Hartley (Holly); seven grandsons; three great-grandsons; two great-granddaughters; father-in-law, Douglas Hatcher; sisters-in-law, Peggy Caldwell (Pat), Sharon Bisnette; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews; and a host of good friends, many of whom he mentored along the same journey he traveled. PORTER LORING MORTUARIES San Antonio, 210-227-8221


Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
August 16, 2020
I attended the same church (Nazarene in Arlington) with Don and his family; growing up as kids and teens. So sorry for his loss. Naomi (Benbow) Dodds
Naomi Dodds
Friend
August 16, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss Aunt Wanda! I wish we could have spent more time with you and Don. He was such a sweet and wonderful man. You will be in our thoughts and prayers. We love you and are here if you need anything! Love Jennifer, Jim and Alyssa
Jennifer Quain
Family
August 15, 2020
Your loss of a loving husband, father, and brother is a loss of a mentor and friend of mine. In the short 4 years I worked alongside Don, he truly was a mentor and a great friend. My condolences and prayers are with you Mrs.Kight and the rest of the Knight family. RIP dear friend.
Robert Ruiz
Friend
August 15, 2020
Thoughts and prayers from the old team at Mercedes-Benz of Boerne. We all loved Don and the opportunity to work with him. Always jovial and excited for baseball season! He will he missed by all!
Louis Pisano
Coworker
August 15, 2020
I have missed Don these past several months. He was a great presence in our meetings, filled with humility, love, and always a good chuckle. May the angels carry him safely into the arms of God.
Bonnie Lewis
Friend
August 14, 2020
Godspeed my friend. I am grateful for your steady spiritual support and showing me how to live again.
Ramon Gonzales
Friend
August 14, 2020
My sincere condolences to the family, Don was a mentor to me and his know how and kindness has changed my life for the absolute best. His wit and eloquent talks will be missed. God has gained a true angel. He will never be forgotten.
Roland Pena
Friend
