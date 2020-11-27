Don Houston St. John

January 25, 1940 - November 24, 2020

Lake Worth, Texas - Don St. John passed away at the age of 80 at his home in Lake Worth, Texas on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Don was born on January 25, 1940 in Manchester, Tennessee to William Coy St. John and Elizabeth Ione St. John.

Don graduated from Coffee County High school in Manchester, Tennessee in 1957. He graduated Middle Tennessee State University with a degree in Economics in 1961. Following graduation Don served as a Captain in the United States Army from 1962 to1967 and was a veteran of the Vietnam War.

Don began his career at Acme Boot Company in 1968 and then went on to work at Weinbrenner Shoe of Merrill Wisconsin. In 1982, Don took a position as General Manager for Justin Boot Company of Fort Worth Texas where he made noteworthy contributions to manufacturing and operations. After 15 years of service Don retired from Justin Boot Company in 1997. Don's talents were called back into service to help re-innovate Tandy Leather Crafts growing business from 1997-1999.

Don married the love of his life, Gabriele Bargeron, on November 25th, 1966.

Don's greatest legacy was his family, his marriage to Gabriele, his children, Sharon, Sheila, Kevin and Karin and especially his grandchildren. Don was a devoted father and grandfather, dedicated to teaching his children and grandchildren a love of learning, curiosity, hard work, and compassion and care for others. Don is remembered fondly as big hearted, strong and adventurous. He will be celebrated in our memories of good times on trips and family gatherings.

Don is a child of God. He was a dedicated member of Light House Fellowship United Methodist Church. Don is preceded in death by his parents William Coy St. John and Elizabeth Ione Mathews, his brother Robert St. John, and his daughter Sharon Shabander. He is survived by his wife Gabriele, his daughters Sheila her husband Bill and Karin her husband Jeff, and his son Kevin his wife Monica and 12 Grandchildren and 3 Great Grandchildren.

A private memorial service will be held at Biggers Funeral Home, Lake Worth Texas on Saturday, November 28th, 2020 at 9:30am. Interment will follow at Greenwood Memorial Park. The family suggests that memorials may be made to Lighthouse United Methodist Church of Fort Worth.







