Home

POWERED BY

Services
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
(817) 293-1350
For more information about
Don Morris
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Don Morris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Don Lanier Morris


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Don Lanier Morris Obituary
Don Lanier Morris FORT WORTH -- Don Lanier Morris died February 9, 2019 after a long illness. SERVICE: The memorial service will be held at Laurel Land Funeral Home 7100 Crowley Rd., on Saturday, February 16 at 3 p.m. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Don's name to BRAIN INJURY ASSOCIATION OF AMERICA biausa.org, P.O Box 7416 Merrifield, VA 22116-7416. Don was born March 27, 1940 in Fort Worth to Helen Kuhn Morris and John Lanier Morris. He lived in Fort Worth and Ardmore, Okla. He was a long time employee of the City of Fort Worth. Don graduated from Paschal High School, attended North Texas State University, and served in the United States Marine Corps until he was discharged due to an injury. He earned the prestigious honor of Eagle Scout which only approximately 4% of Scouts earn. SURVIVORS: He is survived by wife, Carolyne Martin Morris; daughters, Liz Morris Panganiban and husband, Al, Rebecca Morris Fridley and husband, Dale; stepsons, Scott Baird and wife, Marla, Christian Baird and wife, Jennifer; sister, Dianne Morris Newman and husband, Tommy; grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
Download Now