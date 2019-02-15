|
|
Don Lanier Morris FORT WORTH -- Don Lanier Morris died February 9, 2019 after a long illness. SERVICE: The memorial service will be held at Laurel Land Funeral Home 7100 Crowley Rd., on Saturday, February 16 at 3 p.m. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Don's name to BRAIN INJURY ASSOCIATION OF AMERICA biausa.org, P.O Box 7416 Merrifield, VA 22116-7416. Don was born March 27, 1940 in Fort Worth to Helen Kuhn Morris and John Lanier Morris. He lived in Fort Worth and Ardmore, Okla. He was a long time employee of the City of Fort Worth. Don graduated from Paschal High School, attended North Texas State University, and served in the United States Marine Corps until he was discharged due to an injury. He earned the prestigious honor of Eagle Scout which only approximately 4% of Scouts earn. SURVIVORS: He is survived by wife, Carolyne Martin Morris; daughters, Liz Morris Panganiban and husband, Al, Rebecca Morris Fridley and husband, Dale; stepsons, Scott Baird and wife, Marla, Christian Baird and wife, Jennifer; sister, Dianne Morris Newman and husband, Tommy; grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 15, 2019