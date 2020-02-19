|
|
Don Lee Strother ARLINGTON--Don Lee Strother, 84, passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Arlington. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Interment: Moore Memorial Gardens, Arlington. Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. Friday prior to the service at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: Memorial gifts may be made to the , , Epilepsy Foundation or the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Don was born Oct. 14, 1935, in Arkadelphia, Ark., to James Douglas Strother and Lilly Victoria Copleand Strother. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves. Don was a proud graduate of Texas Christian University Class of 1973. He worked for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram and retired from General Motors. Don was a longtime coach with the Arlington Optimist Football Club for many years. He started his coaching career with the South Davis Bulldogs and then various other schools in Arlington. SURVIVORS: Wife of 63 years, Florence Pikauskas Strother; sister-in-law, Mary Teague; nieces and nephews, Debbie Cooke, Gerald Teague and Jimmy Teague; great-nieces and nephews, Aaron Allen and wife, Amanda, Shane, Matt and Victoria Teague; his cohort and dear friend of 60 years, Bill Lavallee and wife, Beth; and numerous other nieces, nephews, family members and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 19, 2020