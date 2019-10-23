Home

Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
(817) 274-9233
Don Ray Schow ARLINGTON--Don Ray Schow, 83, passed away surrounded by family on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. VISITATION: 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Private Interment: At a later date. Born Jan. 22, 1936, in Clifton, Texas, Don was a one of a kind uncle who loved his family, a good joke, hunting, Big Book meetings, Jackie "the kid," and his love Rita Ann. Don attended Technical High School in Fort Worth while working at Luskey's Western Stores. In 1953, he married Rita Ann Wagner; they had just celebrated 66 years of marriage. He served in the U.S. Army from 1958-60 in Panama. Upon his return, he worked at General Motors for the next 30 years, becoming a foreman. He also successfully owned and operated Schow Roofing Co. for 30 years. Don was an enthusiastic woodworker, folk artist, and watercolorist who specialized in carving gun stocks, one of which is in the museum in Clifton, Texas. One of his proudest accomplishments was his active friendships in Alcoholics Anonymous, with 29 years sober. He had recently been elected to the local board. Although they never had children, they had plenty of love to give to their nieces and nephews, especially Jackie, "the kid," who lived with them during her high school years. He was the fourth child born to Peder Evan Schow and Leone Jones Schow. Don was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Pete and Charles Schow; and his sister, Peggy Branham. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his loving wife, Rita; and his sister, Joy Schow Pearce.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 23, 2019
