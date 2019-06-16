Home

Shannon Rufe Snow Drive Funeral Chapel
6001 Rufe Snow Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76148
(817) 514-9100
Don W. Burns NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--Don W. Burns, 72, was born May 1, 1947 in Fort Worth, Texas, and passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Fort Worth, Texas. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Shannon Rufe Snow Funeral Chapel, 6001 Rufe Snow Drive, Fort Worth, Texas, 76148. Visitation: The family will receive friends 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019, at Shannon Rufe Snow Funeral Chapel. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . Don was preceded in death by two sons, Brian and Clinton Burns; sister, Carol Watson; and his parents, Everett and Maxine Burns. SURVIVORS: Don "Papa" Burns is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Judy Burns; sons, Don Burns and wife, Becky, Chad Aaronson and wife, Denise; daughter, Traci Isbell and Curt Carlton; his grandsons, Zakk and Dustin Burns and Trae Isbell; brothers, Terry and Danny Burns; sister, Joyce Barrientos; and several other relatives.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 16, 2019
