Don Wayne Dube FORT WORTH--Don W. Dube, 63, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to alstexas.org. Don was a loving man, devoted to his family and friends. He graduated from Sherman High School and Grayson College with an Associate in Communication. After spending several years in retail management, he finally landed his dream job at Martin Sprocket and Gear, where he spent his last 20 years in sales and estimating. Don enjoyed playing guitar, listening to classic rock, reading, walking his dog, and yelling at the Dallas Cowboys. He also achieved Eagle Scout. Those who knew Don remember him as kind, loving, giving, and altruistic. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Denise Marie Dube; mother, Alta Gene Dube; daughter, Lindsay and husband, Justin Johnson; son, Kevin and wife, Coye Dube; stepson, Brian David; grandchildren, Corynne, Easton and River; brother, Glenn and wife, Gloria; sister, Vickie and husband, Edward Seames.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 12, 2019