Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Resources
More Obituaries for Don Dube
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Don Wayne Dube

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Don Wayne Dube Obituary
Don Wayne Dube FORT WORTH--Don W. Dube, 63, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to alstexas.org. Don was a loving man, devoted to his family and friends. He graduated from Sherman High School and Grayson College with an Associate in Communication. After spending several years in retail management, he finally landed his dream job at Martin Sprocket and Gear, where he spent his last 20 years in sales and estimating. Don enjoyed playing guitar, listening to classic rock, reading, walking his dog, and yelling at the Dallas Cowboys. He also achieved Eagle Scout. Those who knew Don remember him as kind, loving, giving, and altruistic. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Denise Marie Dube; mother, Alta Gene Dube; daughter, Lindsay and husband, Justin Johnson; son, Kevin and wife, Coye Dube; stepson, Brian David; grandchildren, Corynne, Easton and River; brother, Glenn and wife, Gloria; sister, Vickie and husband, Edward Seames.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
Read More