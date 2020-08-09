1/1
Donald Ames Slusar
Donald Ames Slusar TROPHY CLUB--Donald Ames Slusar passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at his home in Trophy Club, Texas. Mr. Slusar was born Jan. 16, 1934, in Grand Forks, N.D. He grew up in Minnesota and graduated in 1951 from Warren High School. Upon earning a bachelor's degree in education from the University of Minnesota, he accepted a commission from the U.S. Navy in 1956 and became a naval aviator. He resigned from the Navy in 1967 with the rank of lieutenant commander. He then flew for American Airlines and retired as a captain in 1994. Mr. Slusar is fondly remembered as a humble and generous man and one who always had a smile on his face. SURVIVORS: Mr. Slusar is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Annette "Pepper"; his son, David Slusar; daughter, Carole Earnshaw; grandchildren, Sabrina Slusar, Emily Earnshaw, and Ben Earnshaw; and three great-grandchildren.


Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 9, 2020.
