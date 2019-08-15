Home

Donald Andrew Deaver DONALD ANDREW Deaver, 95, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. SERVICE: 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Mount Olivet. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Salvation Army or St. Luke Methodist Church of Haltom City. Donald was born at home in Fort Worth to Ethel and R. C. Deaver on July 22, 1924. He joined the U.S. Navy and served in World War II in the South Pacific. He returned home and met the love of his life, Margie White, and they married Nov.17, 1947. Donald was a lifetime member of the Masonic Lodge. He retired from Braniff Airlines. Donald was a devout Christian and family man. The family wishes to thank the staff at Vitas Hospice for their care. Donald was preceded in death by his wife, Margie Deaver; parents, R.C. and Ethel Deaver; and siblings, Mary Lukas and Dorothy Fortier. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Donna Johnson and husband, Ken, Janet Hubbard and husband, Buddy; grandchildren, Trent Johnson and wife, Melody, Tray Johnson and wife, Melinda, April Stewart and husband, Stephen, Dustin Hubbard and wife, Laura; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 15, 2019
