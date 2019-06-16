|
Donald B. Sifford KELLER--Donald B. Sifford went to be with our Lord, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, after a brief illness in Southlake, Texas. FUNERAL: 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Godley Cemetery, Godley, Texas. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Greenwood. Don was born in Granbury, Texas, and was a mechanical engineer, a graduate of the University of North Texas. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and traveling. He had a distinguished career in the aerospace and defense industries and made many lifelong friends along the way. Don was preceded in death by his parents, Bennie B. Sifford and Lillie M. Henslee; former spouse, Christine I. Sifford; and brother, Doyle R. Sifford. SURVIVORS: Loving wife, Willeme; stepchildren, Guy Newman III and wife, Dianne, Jayne Carlisle and husband, Steve, and Leslie Araya Yeske and husband, Jason; along with numerous nieces, nephews and grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 16, 2019