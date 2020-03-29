|
Donald Beryl Mitchell FORT WORTH--Donald Beryl Mitchell, 89, loving husband, father and Papa, went to be with his Lord Jesus on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at his home. SERVICE: Because of the continuing limitations put upon us by Covid-19, private burial services will be held. Donald was born May 21, 1930, in Cisco. He loved his family well with a quiet, servant heart. He served in the U.S. Air Force. Donald was an engineer, painter, musician, fixer of all things, and helper to many. Donald was preceded in death by his devoted wife of 65 years, Frankye Lou Mitchell, in 2017; his parents, Bascom and Wildah Mitchell; and his brother, Bascom Mitchell. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Marcia Seese (Scott) of Argyle; son, Mark Mitchell (Insun) of South Korea; daughter, Michele McCarthy (Fran) of Fort Worth; grandchildren, Kevin Wooldridge (Yuko), Daniel McCarthy (Hayley), and Justin McCarthy (Kaitlyn); and great-grandchildren, Kayla Wooldridge, Eisley McCarthy, Sydney McCarthy, Esther McCarthy, Henry McCarthy and Clark McCarthy.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 29, 2020